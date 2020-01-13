The Trap Queen hitmaker will take to the stage at WHITE and Drai’s…

Are your weekend plans currently still up for debate? Well, if you’re a fan of US hip hop star Fetty Wap, we’ve got your schedule sorted…

The Trap Queen hitmaker will be in Dubai this weekend for not one, but two massive performances at two of the city’s biggest and best-known super clubs, WHITE Dubai and Drai’s.

He’ll be kicking things off at WHITE on Thursday, January 16 at their epic UNDRGROUND night. Doors to the huge open-air club open at 11pm so we recommend getting down there early to secure the best spot.

It’s free entry for ladies between 11pm and 1am with free-flowing drinks and entry for gents is priced from Dhs300. VIP table options will also be available.

The American star’s second gig will then take place over on the famous catwalk stage at Drai’s on Friday, January 17. Ladies will enter for free and enjoy complimentary drinks. For guys, its Dhs200 for entry but you’ll get two selected house beverages included with your ticket which you can get from Virgin Megastore.

Fetty Wap rose to fame in 2015 after his single, Trap Queen debuted at number 2 in the Billboard charts in 2015 as well as earning the rapper a Grammy nomination. He went on to release two further top 10 hits, ‘6,7,8‘ and ‘My Way‘, as well as lending his vocals to collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Fifth Harmony..

It’s not the first time the artist has visited Dubai – he was here twice in 2018, when he also performed some huge gigs for his Dubai-based fans.

Fetty Wap at White Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 16. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Fetty Wap Drai’s Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11am to 4am, Friday January 17, free entry ladies, Dhs200 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Images: Getty