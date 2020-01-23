The free launch party will include performances from Majestic, Artful Dodger and Drew Moreland…

Fans of garage music will be pleased to know that Dubai a new club night dedicated to the genre is launching on Friday January 31. Niche Dubai, hails from Sheffield, UK and are known for throwing huge garage parties, in the UK and one Dubai in April 2018.

This time, Niche will be taking place at ONE Club, which Dubai veterans will remember as XL, in The Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai Marina. It’s a huge warehouse-style venue, ideal for hosting dance raves such as the one Niche is planning.

Headlining the free event on January 31 will be house music legend Majestic, famed for working with Kiss FM and Ministry of Sound. You’ll also be able to bop to old school garage duo Artful Dodger, who worked on Craig David’s Re-Rewind, as well as hits such as Movin’ Too Fast, Please Don’t Turn Me On and It Ain’t Enough.

Also on the line-up is Niche owner and prolific house DJ, Chris Dutton, Ibiza resident Drew Moreland and Tom Karnovski. You can expect a mix of old school garage bangers, thrown in with current commercial house hits, with the party powering on until 4am.

Entrance will be complimentary, with the option to purchase drinks a la carte or in a package. Unlimited house beverages between 9pm and 1am will be Dhs399 or for premium it’s Dhs499. VIP table packages are also available to book through Niche.

Niche Dubai, One Club, The Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai Marina, Friday January 31, 9pm to 4am, free. Tel: (055) 216 5802. facebook.com/nichedubai

Image: Facebook