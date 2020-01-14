Tickets are priced from Dhs195…

Calling all of Dubai’s Ordinary People: Get ready as megastar John Legend is coming to Dubai to perform a one-off concert this month.

For one night only on Friday, January 31, 2020 the All Of You hitmaker will be taking to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena to celebrate the end of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and are on sale now via the Coca-Cola Arena’s official website. The show will start from 8pm, but make sure to get there early.

Fans of the crooner will be serenaded with some of his biggest hits including Love Me Now, Ordinary People, All of You, Green Light and Used to Love U. Tickets will likely be snapped up fast for the show so don’t wait around to book yours.

As well as the standard silver seats from Dhs195, gold section seats are currently priced at Dhs295, Platinum is Dhs395, Diamond is Dhs495 and VIP is priced at Dhs895, including parking.

The announcement of John Legend follows a star line-up of artists that have performed as part of the huge DFS event, which will run city-wide until February 1, 2020, with awesome shopping deals and flash sales on every day.

Most recently, Robbie Williams was announced to perform at The Pointe on Friday, January 24 and we’ve also seen performances from British singers, Liam Payne (formerly of One Direction) and Jorja Smith.

Legend is, thankfully, no stranger to our shores, having last performed in Dubai at the 2018 and 2015 Dubai Jazz Festival.

John Legend live at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, January 31 2020, 8pm, tickets from Dhs195. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty