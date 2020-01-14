For just Dhs799 for two, enjoy brunch, an overnight stay and breakfast the next day…

McGettigan’s JLT has long been a favourite haunt amongst many a Dubai resident for its relaxed setting, great deals and, of course, its sprinkle of Irish charm.

Their down to earth Friday Brunch has also stolen the hearts of many in the city, and now you don’t have to make your way home after it as they’ve just launched a new brunch and staycation package.

For just Dhs799 for two people (that’s less than Dhs400 each), you’ll be able to spend the day at the brunch from 1pm to 5pm, then when you’re ready, you can amble into the Bonnington Hotel next door for a comfy night’s sleep, followed by breakfast the next day.

Only you staying in the room? No problem, the same package will be priced at Dhs580. Oh and did we mention that there’s a late check out of 4pm the day after your stay so you can have a nice long lie in.

Mcgettigan’s JLT is perfect for those days when you just want to get together with your friends for some fuss-free fun. You’ll find live music, free-flowing house drinks and some top-notch pub grub like hearty roast dinners, BBQ goodies and lots more at the Friday Brunch.

We don’t expect that you’ll be heading straight to your room at 5pm when the brunch finishes, so don’t forget they have a great post-brunch deal. You’ll get unlimited selected drinks from 5pm to 8pm for Dhs199 whilst you enjoy the live music and DJ.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Fridays, brunch 1pm to 4pm, brunch and staycation, Dhs799 for two, Dhs580 for one. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Images: Social