Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, catching up with friends over an action-filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in UAE cinemas this week.

Underwater

Things go terribly wrong for a team of aquatic researchers when they descend seven miles to the bottom of the ocean. An unexpected earthquake causes severe damage to the underwater lab causing it to fill with water. However, as the researchers come up with an escape plan, they soon figure out that they have much more to escape from than just the water levels as the earthquake seems to have released a strange monster.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror (TBC)

Like a Boss

Two friends start a beauty business together but thanks to a lavish spending habit they end up in massive debt, that is until an investor puts in a million dollars into their business. However, not only is Clara out to break up their long friendship, but she’s stealing their business ideas too.

Starring: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek

Genre: Comedy (TBC)

1917

Two young British soldiers are given an impossible task during World War I. Their mission: deliver a message deep within enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, including one of the soldier’s brother, from walking into a deadly trap.

Starring: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays

Genre: Drama, War (15+)

Richard Jewell

Based on the true story of the 1996 Atlanta bombing, this movie follows the story of Richard Jewell – an American security guard who saved the lives of thousands from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics. Unfortunately, instead of being deemed a hero, the media turned the tables against Jewell and make him out to be the terrorist through several media tricks and manipulations. Jewell soon learns that in order to save his name he’s going to have to start fighting back against the false allegations.

Starring: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama (TBC)

The Assent

Father Lambert is a priest whose been sentenced to prison after the death of an eight-year-old during an exorcism he was performing. Joel Clarke however believes that Lambert is the only salvation for his son who he believes is possessed by the devil himself.

Starring: Robert Kazinsky, Peter Jason, Florence Faivre

Genre: Horror, Thriller (TBC)

Balloon

Based on a true story that took place in 1979, Balloon follows two families who will try any means to escape East Germany to West Germany. They come up with a plan to flee in a homemade hot air balloon but as they begin to sew and stitch, they soon have the secret service tracking their every move.

Starring: Friedrich Mücke, Karoline Schuch, David Kross

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller (18, to be confirmed)

Daughter of the Wolf

After receiving a big inheritance from her late father, an ex-military specialist returns home one day to find out her son has been kidnapped and held for ransom. Using her military skills, she turns the tables on the kidnappers and takes one of them as hostage and forces him to lead her to her son.

Starring: Gina Carano, Richard Dreyfuss, Brendan Fehr

Genre: Action, Thriller (18, to be confirmed)

My Spy

JJ is a hardened CIA operative who finds himself demoted after a job goes wrong. His new task as a spy is to keep an eye on Sophie – a precocious nine-year-old girl and her family. When tech savvy Sophie soon discovers the room where the surveillance operation is set, she bribes JJ to teach her to be a spy (the cool slow walk away from fire and all). While JJ begrudgingly agrees, he soon learns he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.

Starring: Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Greg Bryk

Genre: Action, Comedy, Family (18, to be confirmed)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

This Snow White parody follows the story of a princess who on her 18th birthday is given a task to find ‘the fearless seven’. Upon finding the seven green dwarfs, she calls herself ‘Red Shoes’ keeping her true name a mystery. But that’s not the only mystery in the children’s movie as not everything is what you see it as and the seven dwarfs are actual princes on the lookout for lady in order to break the spell.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, Gina Gershon

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (G)

