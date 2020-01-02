Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action-filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in UAE cinemas this week.

Cats

This music fantasy film is based on the stage musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The movie follows a ‘kitten’ named Victoria who has been abandoned by her owners on the streets of London. She is taken in by alley cats and introduced to world of the “Jellicle” tribe. They teach her their customs and and tell her about the Jellicle Ball, an annual ceremony where many cats compete for the chance to go to the Heaviside Layer and be granted a new life.

Starring: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family (15, to be confirmed)

Realms

Two robbers take three hostages after a heist at a bank – things can’t get worse right? Wrong. All five end up in a car crash after a high-speed police chance and in order to evade the cops, they take shelter in a mysterious manor in the woods. As the hostages plan their escape and the robbers their next move, they realize the mansion has some evil lurking within – and no one is safe.

Starring: Ryan Kelley, Madison McKinley, Praya Lundberg

Genre: Horror (18, to be confirmed)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

When a lost, priceless Chinese artefact ends up in the Arctic, it’s up to Norm, a friendly polar bear, to return it to its rightful owner in Beijing. Along with his new friend, Professor Chen and his gang of furry friends, he must get the artefact back in time for a sacred ceremony that happens once every 100 years. And of course, there are obstacles along the way including a villainous archaeologist named Dexter.

Starring: Andrew Toth, Jennifer Cameron, Brian Dobson, Michael Dobson

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

The Grudge

The Grudge is a story of an entity that is born whenever a person dies in extreme sorrow or grief. When a young mother murders her family in her own house, a young detective is put in charge to investigate and solve the case. After visiting the crime scene, she feels as though she’s being followed, and soon enough, strange things start to occur. She soon learns that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she has to run and save herself and her son from the demonic spirits that follow her wherever she goes.

Starring: Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown

Genre: Horror, Mystery (15+)

A Hidden Life

Based on a true story of an unsung hero, Franz Jagerstatter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. As a result, the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason but it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fanni and children which keeps his spirit alive.

Starring: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance (18, to be confirmed)

A Million Little Pieces

Based on the book ‘A million little pieces’ by James Frey, the movie follows James – a young drug-addled writer. He wakes up on a plane to find his front teeth knocked out and his nose broken with no idea where the plane was headed nor any recollection of the past two weeks. As soon as he lands, he submits to two months of agonising detox at a treatment centre in Minnesota where he meets similar broken souls yearning and fighting for a better life.

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Odessa Young

Genre: Drama (18)

Disturbing the peace

Disturbing the Peace follows Jim Dillon, an officer who became the marshal of town. Due to a tragic shooting, Jim hasn’t carried a gun in years. But all this changes when his small-town is about to be invaded by a gang of outlaw bikers planning to pull off a violent and brazen heist.

Starring: Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa, Barbie Blank

Genre: Action (18)

Richard Says Goodbye

Richard Says Goodbye follows college professor Richard who abandons all rules and regulations when he gets diagnosed with a terminal illness. He has six months to live and turns from a buttoned-down college lecturer to a rebellious party animal.

Starring: Johnny Depp, Rosemarie DeWitt, Danny Huston

Genre: Comedy, Drama (18+)