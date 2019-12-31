Take advantage of these amazing New Year’s deals in Dubai as we roll into a new decade…

Spent too much over December or over New Year’s or is saving a part of your New Year’s resolutions? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a list of deals in Dubai that will save you some dirhams while still offering up a fun time.

We’ll keep adding to this list as we find out more deals in Dubai, so best to bookmark the page now.

Here are 5 awesome New Year’s deals in Dubai to check out in January 2020

Restaurants

ubk – urban bar & kitchen

Award-winning Urban Bar & Kitchen in JLT, popularly known as UBK, have a unmissable offer and it’s for one day only. The stylish and modern bar is offering up their classic BBQ chicken wings and a house beverage for just Dhs20.20 per person. The offer is valid from noon to 8.20pm (aka 20.20, of course.)

Urban Bar & Kitchen, JLT, Promenade Level – Cluster A – Dubai, Dhs20.20 for BBQ chicken wings and a house beverage, deal valid from 12pm to 8.20pm. Tel: 438 0000. facebook.com/ubkdubai

McGettigan’s From January 1 to 23, 2020 McGettigan’s has a special 2020 menu available daily from noon to 10pm. There will be (you guessed it) 20 items on the menu and each will cost, yep, Dhs20 and will have a selection of mixed drinks as well as snack items. The best news, the items are perfect for sharing, so you can tuck into different dishes such as sticky Asian chicken wings, Buffalo popcorn chicken, crispy battered sausages and parmesan and garlic fries. McGettigans also have a 2020 Brunch deal on Friday January 3, 2020 at its JLT branch where the usual brunch cost has been reduced to Dhs202. There will be live DJs and bands playing the biggest hits of the 2010s throughout the day and night. McGettigan, 2020 menu is available at JLT, DWTC and Souk Madinat, Dhs20 food and drink items on menu available until Jan 23, brunch cost Dhs202 on Fri Jan 3, 2020. mcgettigans.com

Waffle and Crepe

Waffle and Crepe at Millennium Tower in Dubai have a sweet offer for you sweet-tooths. On offer until January 2, 2020, you will get 20 mini pancakes for Dhs20 – that’s a dirham for one pancake! The offer is valid for dine in customers only. They also have a variety of coffees, teas and fresh juices.

Waffle and Crepe, Millennium Tower, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Dhs20 for 20 mini pancakes. Tel: (04) 336 7664. facebook.com/Waffle-and-Crepe

Activities

iBattle

Battle Park, the 500,000 square foot adventure park located in Ghantoot, has launched a new challenge that will have you feeling like you’re a star in your own video game. The technology was developed by the military, initially used for training purposes, so you know it’s the real deal. For the month of January, iBattle is inviting you to save a few bucks while saving yourself some dirhams (and the bruises) with a buy one, get one free promotion all throughout January 2020. It’s Dhs60 per person if you miss this cool deal. Check out what went down in our video here.

Battle Park, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, daily 9am to 11.45pm, buy one get one free promotion available until Jan end, else prices are Dhs60. Tel: (050) 883 3500. battlepark.ae

Vox Cinemas

VOX Cinemas is celebrating its 20 years in the UAE with tickets for just Dhs20. Available until Thursday January 8, 2020, cinema goers will be able to catch cool blockbusters from 2019. In January 2020, you can catch movies such as Joker, Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman, John Wick 3 and more. The movies will be screened only at certain cinemas, so double check before you book. And if you’ve ever wanted to try Theatre by Rhodes, now’s your chance. The anniversary package will allow you to experience the cinema with gourmet food and a film screening for just Dhs200.

Vox Cinema, various cinemas in Dubai, Dhs20 tickets for 2019 blockbusters until Jan 8. Tel: (600) 599 905. voxcinemas.com