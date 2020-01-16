Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

Bad Boys for Life

The highly-anticipated third installment of American action-comedy Bad Boys is back on our screens this week. This one, titled Bad Boys For Life sees Marcus Burnett as a police inspector and Mike Lowery having a midlife crisis. They get back together when an Albanian mercenary, who’s brother they killed, when he lures them with an important bonus.

Starring: Will Smith, Vanessa Hudgens, Martin Lawrence

Genre: Action

Dolittle

In a remake of the comedy classic, Doctor Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. leads an all-star cast of actors and voice-overs, including Michael Sheen, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland and many more. Prepare for tons of excitement as Dolittle comes of hiding after the death of his wife and sets off on an adventure to a mythical island where he discovers he can talk to animals.

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Emma Thompson, Tom Holland

Genre: Adventure

1917

Two young British soldiers are given an impossible task during World War I. Their mission: deliver a message deep within enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, including one of the soldier’s brother, from walking into a deadly trap.

Starring: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays

Genre: Drama, War (15+)

L.O.L. Surprise

One for the little ones, the dolls of L.O.L. Surprise will come alive for a one hour non-stop fun special. It will also feature characters from L.O.L. Surprise Boys, Under Wraps, Hashtag Hairgoals and loads more. Watch Punk Boi, Queen Bee and Vacay Babay as Tahani and Mykal-Michelle take you along for the ride.

Genre: Animation

