We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a stunning snap of a shot of Old Dubai, one of the stunning hotels in Abu Dhabi or in Dubai, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wander With Nada (@wanderwithnada) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:28pm PST

2. This cool angle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by abdulaziz … (@abdulaziz_photos) on Jan 7, 2020 at 4:46am PST

3. The beautiful Abu Dhabi architecture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye (@nowfalnawas) on Jul 26, 2019 at 1:31am PDT

4. The ghost town in Ras Al Khaimah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar AlMogy (@o.mogy) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:30am PST

5. Al Ras in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by takamura (@kanetakamura) on Jan 8, 2020 at 1:57am PST

6. Let’s end with this Burj Khalifa click

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhupendra Bagla (@bhupendrabagla) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:00pm PST

Images: social