Channel your inner Tokyo, Rio, Denver or even ‘Dubai’ to take on the new jump park…

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, the Spanish TV which took Netflix by storm in 2019, follows a group of bank robbers as they attempt to make and steal millions of Euros. If you were captured by the popular programme, Street Maniax is offering you the chance to become part of the elusive team for one night.

The brand new indoor jump park located in Al Quoz, is throwing a Money Heist themed party tomorrow (Wednesday, January 29), complete with music, entertainment and lots of freestyle fun.

Wednesday’s party will take place from 7pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs80 for one hour and Dhs250 for all four hours. You’re invited to wear your best Money Heist costume, then the park is all yours to let loose.

The Money Heist event kicks off a string of new monthly themed parties called ‘The Showdown’. It invites people to try something different, with freestyle parkour, trampolines, HADO (an augmented reality sport) and lots of active games like dodgeball and zip-lining.

Entertainment on the night will include live music from the resident DJ, lots of elaborate Money Heist costumes, strobe lighting and awe-inducing performances from Street Maniax’s in-house jump specialists.

Over ten adrenaline-filled activities await you at Street Maniax. As well as cool challenges like Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try.

Step into a different world with HADO, a smartphone AR (augmented reality) game which requires players to don an AR headset, then they’ll shoot energy balls, pull up shields and fight monsters in the fun new-age game. There will also be a Quick Flight Jump game, with the VR version set to be introduced soon.

The new jump park is aimed at teenagers and older adults, encouraging them to get active and just have fun. You could even burn up to 600 calories per session, so forget that gym class and get yourself here.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, Wednesday January 29, one hour Dhs80, four hours Dhs250. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

Images: Provided