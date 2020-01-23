These are all the movies out in UAE cinemas this week
Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…
Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids to see the latest animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action-filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.
The Gentleman
Genre: Action
Starring: Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant
The Turning
Are you a fan of a scary movie? Hold onto your seats as there’s a new one in town. The Turning sees a young governess hired by a man who has become the sole custodian of his nephew and niece after their parents’ death. The film is based on Henry James’ novella, ‘The Turn of the Screw’.
Genre: Drama
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Mark Huberman, Brooklynn Prince
Just Mercy
Follow world-renowned civil rights defence attorney, Bryan Stevenson as he fights to free a wrongly-accused prisoner who’s on death row.
Genre: Drama
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson
The Last Full Measure
The Last Full Measure tells the story of war hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), who saved over sixty men in the Vietnamese war. He was offered the chance to escape the war via helicopter during a 1966 rescue mission, but declined, in the hope of saving the men. Thirty-two years later Scott Huffman who works at the Pentagon in the USA, wants to request a Medal of Honour for Pitsenbarger. He has to hear the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s efforts, but he uncovers a high-level conspiracy inside the Pentagon along the way.
Genre: Action
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Plummer
Images: Provided