Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids to see the latest animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action-filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

The Gentleman

When you’ve got some big Hollywood names like Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant together in one film, you know it’s probably going to be good. They’re joined by Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam and the story follows a British drug lord trying to sell his empire to a group of Oklahoma billionaires.

Genre: Action

Starring: Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant

The Turning

Are you a fan of a scary movie? Hold onto your seats as there’s a new one in town. The Turning sees a young governess hired by a man who has become the sole custodian of his nephew and niece after their parents’ death. The film is based on Henry James’ novella, ‘The Turn of the Screw’.

Genre: Drama

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Mark Huberman, Brooklynn Prince

Just Mercy

Follow world-renowned civil rights defence attorney, Bryan Stevenson as he fights to free a wrongly-accused prisoner who’s on death row.

Genre: Drama

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson

The Last Full Measure

The Last Full Measure tells the story of war hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), who saved over sixty men in the Vietnamese war. He was offered the chance to escape the war via helicopter during a 1966 rescue mission, but declined, in the hope of saving the men. Thirty-two years later Scott Huffman who works at the Pentagon in the USA, wants to request a Medal of Honour for Pitsenbarger. He has to hear the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s efforts, but he uncovers a high-level conspiracy inside the Pentagon along the way.

Genre: Action

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Plummer

