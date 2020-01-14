INKED is celebrating vegetables in all shapes and sizes…

Ever been cooking dinner and had a little giggle to yourself at a vegetable that has taken a slightly strange form, like small human-shaped carrot or hand-like pepper? Come on, we’ve all done it.

In a world where every meal could form the content for your latest Instagram post, there’s become even more of a necessity for restaurants to serve only the ‘prettiest’ food. This means that some of the rather more interestingly-shaped fruits and vegetables tend to go to waste.

Cool dinner-experience concept Inked is breaking the mold and celebrating these funny vegetables, in all their weird and wonderful shapes and sizes with their new Ugly Vegetables Vegan Dinner Experience.

Taking place from Wednesday January 15 to Monday January 20, in their unique warehouse-style venue at Alserkal Avenue, you’ll enjoy carefully crafted vegan dishes using fresh produce provided by Emirates Bio Farm.

It’s priced at Dhs350 per person, inclusive of mocktails, soft beverages, tea and coffee. There will be one seating per evening which will start at 8.30pm sharp, however you’re advised to arrive from 8pm.

As the menu is so unique, INKED is unable to cater to any food allergies or intolerances, so bear this in mind if you have any. Seats at their events tend to book up fast so make sure to call ahead to secure your place.

INKED have been producing cool food experiences in Dubai for the last few years, with a huge venue that can be transformed to suit any concept, big or small. From private dinners to Chef’s table events, no idea is out of the question.

Ugly Vegetables Vegan Dinner Experience, INKED, Alkersal Avenue, Dubai, Wednesday January 15 to Monday January 20, 8pm, Dhs350. Tel: (050) 845 1359. inked.ae