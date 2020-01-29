For the second month in a row, the prices will remain unchanged…

For the second month in a row (and second time ever) in the UAE, the petrol prices next month will be exactly the same as this month. In February, prices will remain at Dhs2.24 per litre for Super 98 and Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.12 a litre.

Diesel prices will increase slightly by 2 fils from Dhs2.38 to Dhs2.40.

February’s fuel⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. Check them below. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽لشهر فبراير وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/8iBHQ2dQTp — ENOC (@ENOC) January 29, 2020

All prices include the VAT rate of 5 per cent.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Before that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24