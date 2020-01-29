Emirates also won ‘Best First Class’ at the 2019 ULTRA awards…

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has been named ‘Best Airline in the World’ at the prestigious 2019 ULTRAs (Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards), which took place on Monday January 27, 2020 at the Emerald Palace Kempinski Hotel in Dubai.

That’s not all either, the airline also won the award for ‘Best First Class’, all of which were voted for by readers of The Telegraph’s luxury travel magazines, Ultratravel UK and Ultratravel Middle East.

Emirates has picked up ‘Best Airline in the World’ & ‘Best First Class’ at the 2019 ULTRAs. Voted by hundreds of thousands of readers, the awards are the industry hallmark of the world’s best luxury travel experiences. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter @Telegraph https://t.co/Zi2IOoedOe pic.twitter.com/gs5q2AtKIu — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 28, 2020

Runners up for the ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best First Class’ included Middle East-based airline firms, Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi) and Qatar Airways, as well as British Airways and Singapore Airlines.

Ex-Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and presenters Gethin Jones and Kirsty Gallacher were on hand to present the awards, which were accepted by Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer for Emirates Airline.

Upon winning, Al Redha said, “Emirates is honoured to be recognised for the hard work and commitment we put in to make flying better for our customers.”

He continued, “Tonight’s awards demonstrate that our efforts have made a positive contribution our customers’ journey, and we will continue to innovate our products and services across all of our touch points on the ground and onboard to make travel experience personalised, enjoyable, comfortable and efficient.”

emirates.com

Images: Emirates/Getty