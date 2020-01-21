Go on, you deserve a self-care day…

If you’re in desperate need of a relaxing spa day, but don’t want to cough up a hefty sum, we’ve found the answer. Less than 30 minutes from Dubai is the stunning Al Bait Sharjah resort, complete with an equally beautiful luxury spa.

The gorgeous resort is worth the trip in itself, but the spa’s brand new happy hour offer makes the journey seem even more tempting. Anyone who makes an advance booking to visit between Sunday and Wednesday between 9am and 1pm will receive 50 per cent off any massage or facial.

While most people aren’t readily available for a mid-week spa session, the promotion is ongoing so if you have a special occasion coming up or are planning to take a self-care day soon then this is could be ideal.

The spa promises ‘unmatched tranquillity by qualified therapists, using the best organic products’ and total privacy thanks to the private male and female sections. Each area includes separate relaxation lounges, hammam, steam and sauna, while ladies can also enjoy hot and cold plunge pools.

Full body massages start from Dhs400 each so with the 50 per cent discount, you’ll be getting yourself a great deal on treatments. The ila Gold Cellular age restore facial uses three types of naturally-occurring gold and the rarest of frankincense from Ethiopia, to help your skin feel reprogrammed and rejuvenated.

You’ll also find a 15-metre outdoor swimming pool which should help you relax and enjoy a spot of winter sun. If you feel like summoning your endorphins, there’s a state of the art gym waiting for you too, complete with a variety of machines to target cardio or strength exercises.

Al Mareija – Block 2, Al Bait Sharjah, Sharjah, Sunday to Wednesday, 9am to 1pm, 50 per cent off massages and facials. Tel: (06) 502 55. albaitsharjah.com