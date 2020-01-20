The stunning eye-shaped attraction is nearing completion…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai attended a tour of Dubai’s Museum of the Future yesterday, Sunday January 19. The stunning attraction is nearing its completion phase and due to open later this year.

During the tour, HH Sheikh Hamdan chaired a meeting where he approved Dubai Future Foundation’s strategy for the next three years. The strategy ‘defines frameworks and goals to enhance the foundation’s role as a world-class research platform and a knowledge hub for Dubai government officials to anticipate and create the future of strategic sectors.’

#Dubai Crown Prince @HamdanMohammed chairs a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the @DubaiFuture Foundation. The meeting was held at the Museum of The Future, project still in the making but is set to be a new world icon. pic.twitter.com/Q7bvuuKgto — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 19, 2020

Costing Dhs500 million, Museum of the Future will be an iconic facility within which people can research and experience new technologies. The Arabic calligraphy which adorns the exterior features quotes about the future from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

On Tuesday, January 14, HH Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of an innovative new hub, the Dubai Future District. The new district is set to be situated in the space behind the Museum of the Future. Dubai Future District will connect DIFC, Emirates Towers and the Dubai World Trade Centre however we’re not yet sure when the project will be completed.

The news came following a meeting at the second Dubai Council session. HH Sheikh Mohammed also announced the plan to launch a fund of Dh1 billion to support new economy companies planning to operate in the district, who would ‘power Dubai’s future growth’.

Image: Twitter