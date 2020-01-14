You can vote on new bus routes too…

Do you ever sit on Dubai buses, thinking that you know a quicker way and better route to your destination than the one you’re currently on?

Well now you’ll be able to have your say, with a brand new feature on the RTA (Dubai’s Roads, Transport and Authority) Dubai Smart App, which asks users to suggest new bus routes or vote on new ones proposed by other users.

To suggest a new route, on the app you simply need to move pins A and B to mark your start and end destinations. You’ll then need to answer questions like how often you’d use this bus route (daily, weekly, sometimes or never) and which of your suggested locations (A or B) would improve your route, if not both.

When users are voting, they are required to answer three questions using a yes or no facility. These ask if the proposed route will improve your travel time, improve your journey time and if you’re a person of determination.

Since the new feature launched, it’s been a success with the RTA Dubai app’s users, with 3003 interactions logged so far and around 2590 proposals for new bus routes around the city have been submitted.

The opening of a bus route from Al Qusais to Al Maktoum International Airport was supported by 413 voters, with 265 actually voting and 148 users voted for the opening of a Gold Souq to Dubai South via Al Khail road.

Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said,”we have added a new feature to RTA Dubai app so that we can benefit from the public feedback in upgrading the public bus network.”

rta.ae

