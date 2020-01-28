Flying via Singapore, you’ll be able to tick off two incredible destinations in one trip…

Planning a vacation to a new destination? Emirates Airline has announced a new flight route to Malaysia’s Penang via Singapore. Launching on April 9, the new daily route marks the second Malaysian destination for the airline, which already flies to Kuala Lumpur three times a day.

The route will be operated on Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts once launched on Thursday April 9, 2020. Each plane has eight private first class suites, 42 lie-flat business class seats and 304 spacious economy seats. There’s also space for 15 tonnes of cargo.

Penang has plenty of places to explore, whether you’re heading there for business or pleasure. Located on the North-western coast of Malaysia, the city is famous for its rich heritage and architecture and vibrant atmosphere thanks to the multicultural society.

“We have been serving Malaysia through our flights to Kuala Lumpur for more than 20 years, with three-times daily service, and the introduction of flights to Penang will help us meet growing demand from leisure and business travellers, both to and from Malaysia,” said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates.

As the flight stops in Singapore, this gives passengers to opportunity to travel easily between the two cities. So if a tour around Malaysia sits at the top of your bucket list, the new flight route will be music to your ears.

From Thursday April 9, Emirates flight EK348 will depart Dubai at 2.30am, arrive in Singapore at 2.05pm, before departing again at 3.35pm and arriving into Penang at 5.15pm on the same day.

The return flight EK349 will depart Penang at 10.20pm local time, arrive in Singapore the same day at 11.50pm. EK349 will depart once again from Singapore at 1.40am the next day bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 4.55am.

emirates.com

Image: Provided