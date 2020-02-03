Go on, treat yourself…

We know how it is, when the weekend comes after a long week at work, all you want to do is place yourself horizontal next to a sparkling pristine pool. With the weather beginning to warm up a little, it’s a great time to start getting back to some of the best Dubai beach clubs.

Here are three of our favourite pool day deals to enjoy in Dubai beach clubs.

Bvlgari Yacht Club

Go for: The view

If imagining yourself lazing around on one of Bvlgari’s stunning cabana beds doesn’t fill you with a special sparkle of joy, then you can’t hang with us. The beautiful Yacht Club looks out onto miles of stunning ocean, surrounded by perfect palm trees with a relaxing pristine pool in the centre. A day pass will come at no additional cost, provided you spend Dhs200 on food and drinks on the weekday, or Dhs350 on the weekend. The pool menu is something to marvel in itself, with elegant dishes such as burrata with smoked eggplant, heirloom tomatoes & basil oil, beef carpaccio, truffle mayo and pickled mushroom & rocket.

Bvlgari Yacht Club, Bvlgari Hotel and Resorts, Jumeirah Bay Island, Dubai, daily 9am to 7pm, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends. Tel: (04) 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

Neptune

Go for: A great location

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai has launched a great pool deal offer for residents hoping to relax at Neptune Pool & Bar. Kick back and relax for the whole day, every day for just Dhs150. Within that price, you’ll get Dhs100 back to spend on food and drinks throughout the day. Tasty bites include organic salads, gourmet sandwiches, pizzas and pastas, as well as a range of refreshing mocktails and cocktails.

Neptune Pool & Bar, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, daily 7am to 7pm, Dhs150 with Dhs100 back on F&B. Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Go for: A special treat

When it comes to treating yourself to a day of luxury, DRIFT knows how to help. The stunning beach club pulls out all the stops to make you feel a world away from the bustling city life behind you. Stare out into the oceanic view as the chilled soundtrack shakes all your stresses away. Throughout February the pool access is available at a reduced rate. Until February 29, you can enjoy a pool day for Dhs200 every day, however food and drinks will be charged additionally.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10.30am to 7pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Images: Provided