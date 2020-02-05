From stunning skyline views to a hanging chandelier, be sure to snap a selfie at one of these Insta-worthy pools…

With the balmy weather well on its way, we’re all about sunning ourselves in the pool on the weekend. And if it’s a poolside spot with instant ‘gram gratification you’re looking for, look no further.

Here are 5 of Dubai’s most Instagrammable pools.

Address Sky View

The view that has been dominating our Instagram feeds recently belongs to the sky-high infinity pool, located on the 54th floor of Address Sky View. It’s directly adjacent to the brand new restaurant CÉ LA VI, so you don’t need to be a hotel guest to get the shot on your ‘Gram. If you are staying at the hotel, you’ll be able to enjoy the view from a chic white cabana or one of the underwater day beds.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, reserved for guests of the hotel or spa. Tel: (04) 873 8888. addresshotels.com

W Dubai – The Palm

You’ve no less than 12 pools to choose from if you head to W Dubai – The Palm for a pool day. The archipelago of swimming pools are various lengths and depths, and are interrupted by patches of grass where you’ll find loungers neatly lined up for those wishing to brave the heat for some tan-topping. As well as in-water loungers, perfect for capturing that ‘gram shot, you can hire the shaded cabanas for a premium.

Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs300 weekends. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

The Terrace, Burj Al Arab

When it comes to experiencing life poolside in the most luxurious fashion, the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. A huge infinity pool juts out into the ocean surrounded on one side by plush day beds, and over the bridge you’ll find another pool with a swim up bar. They have two cabana options available for external guests, a regular or a royal cabana for four which comes complete with complimentary tea and coffee, fruit platter and a non alcoholic mini-bar, plus Dhs500 back to spend on food and drink. It’s Dhs2,000 for the regular cabana or Dhs3,500 for a royal one.

The Terrace, Burj Al Arab, Dubai, daily 8am to 6pm, Dhs2,000 for regular cabana or Dhs3,500 for royal cabana. Tel:(04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Beach by FIVE

Indulge in a relaxing day at the shores of Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The stunning new beach club offers views of the Dubai Marina skyline, and a glass-walled pool featuring its very own chandelier. It’s free entry for girls every day at the moment, and for guys it’s Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to sunset, ladies free, guys from Dhs150. fivehotelsandresorts.com

DRIFT Beach Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D R I F T Beach Dubai (@driftbeachdubai) on Jul 23, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

DRIFT is the type of place where you’ll go for the Instagram but stay for the experience. You’ll pay Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends to enjoy a relaxing day by the stunning pool or down on the beach and everywhere you look will be an Insta-opportunity. Whether you’re looking out to the Dubai Marina skyline, posing on the swinging day bed or chilling in a hammock, there’s enough cool spots to fill your feed with beautiful shots.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, 10am to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday Dhs200, Friday & Saturday Dhs250. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Images: Supplied/Instagram