Hip-hop and R&B fans are set for a huge weekend…

We’re never short of performers in Dubai, but there’s some pretty huge names set to perform at various venues across Dubai this weekend. From Lethal Bizzle to Kid Ink and Tinie Tempah to Jason Derulo, the only question to ask is where you’ll find yourself this weekend…

Thursday: Lethal Bizzle

British rapper Lethal Bizzle is making his way to Dubai to perform at Drai’s this Thursday, February 20. Famed for songs such as Fester Skank, Leave it Yeah and POW, Lethal Bizzle will be taking the stage to perform a string of his biggest hits. Entrance and drinks are free for ladies until 1am and for guys it’s Dhs100 with one drink.

Drai’s, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday February 20, 11pm to 4am, free for ladies, Dhs100 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Thursday: Kid Ink

American rapper, singer, and record producer Kid Ink is performing in Dubai on Thursday, February 20 at chic club BOA. He’s famous for tracks like Worth It. ft Fifth Harmony and Main Chick. ft Chris Brown so get ready for a huge show. Ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks all night. If you miss Kid Ink on Thursday, he will also take to the stage at BOA on Sunday, February 23, too.

BOA Dubai, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Thursday February 20, 11pm onwards, ladies’ tab free. Tel: (056) 501 2039. boadubai.com

Friday: Tinie Tempah

Atlantis, The Palm’s hot new beach club White Beach has announced Tinie Tempah to perform on Friday February 21 at their brunch afterparty. Remember tunes such as Girls Like, Written in the Stars, Earthquake, RIP, Miami to Ibiza and so much more? The after-party with Tinie Tempah will kick off from 4pm, and brunch and beach packages include access but if you only want to attend the perfomance, it’s Dhs100 for ladies and Dhs200 for men, both including one drink. If you are spending the whole day there, the day-to-night beach party will kick off at 10am on Friday morning, followed by a brunch at the White Restaurant at 12pm.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday February 21, 10am to 4am, brunch 12pm to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks and Dhs525 with bubbles, afterparty from 4pm. Tel: (055) 200 4321. Tickets from Platinumlist.net

Friday: Jason Derulo

He’s back! American superstar Jason Derulo will be performing at Base Dubai on Friday night. For the first 100 ladies it’s free entry, and then you’ll pay Dhs100 thereafter and guys will pay Dhs200 for regular entry. There’s also free drinks for ladies. Jason Derulo has become one of America’s most successful R&B stars, and his first single Whatcha Say became the most widely played radio single of all time after it was released in 2009, earning triple-platinum status.

Jason Derulo, Base, Dubai Design District, Friday February 21, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (055) 313 4999. basedubai.com