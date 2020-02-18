Expect food, drink, live music and cooking demonstrations…

After a considerably cool winter, the sun seems to (almost) be back to stay, with balmy temperatures tempting us outside to many of the al fresco activities that Dubai has to offer.

One such offering is the popular food festival, Taste of Dubai, which returns to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 14. This year will mark the 13th edition of the celebration with pop-up stands from some of the city’s best restaurants, live music and lots of entertainment.

To mark the launch of this year’s festival on Thursday, March 12, there’s a special one-off ladies’ night, with free entry for ladies and two selected drinks. Standard entry tickets, available now, are priced at Dhs55 and kids under 12 will enter for free.

If you feel you’re struggling to get round all of Dubai’s restaurants, this is the perfect opportunity to sample dishes from over 20 of them all in one place. As well as appearances from celebrity chefs, you’ll be able to pick up tips, tricks and participate in live cooking demonstrations and cooking classes.

Celebrity chefs confirmed to appear include Michelin star chef, Vineet Bhatia, Dubai’s much-loved culinary duo Nick Alvis and Scott Price; Meat & grilling expert Tarek Ibrahim who will be hosting the festival’s first ever ‘BBQ Steak Out’.

Cuisine from around the world will include Mexican from La Tablita, Spanish tapas from Bebemos, Italian delights from Casa Mia, British classics from UBK, fresh fish and seafood from Geales, Japanese and Chinese specialties from SHIBA and so much more.

For great value for money, opt for the Ultimate Taste Experience ticket, priced at Dhs199, which will give you four food and drink vouchers to use at the festival. On Thursday, March 12, ladies can opt for the special VIP package which includes three food vouchers, two drinks vouchers and access to a VIP Lounge.

Taste of Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Thursday March 12, 4pm to 12am, Friday March 13, 12pm to 12am, Saturday March 14, 12pm to 11pm. tasteofdubaifestival.com

