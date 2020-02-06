Do you want a ‘pizza’ this?

It’s National Pizza Day on Sunday, February 9 so, naturally, lots of our favourite Dubai restaurants are getting involved – and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Whether you like yours loaded with toppings and lashings of sauce or just like to keep it simple with a classic margherita, here’s where you’ll find some great deals to celebrate National Pizza Day this week.

Bussola

Fancy a takeaway on Sunday night? Well, cool Italian restaurant, Bussola, are offering free margherita pizzas to Dubai residents to takeaway and enjoy at home for a cosy Sunday night in. There’s no better excuse to eat pizza than when it’s free.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, offer available Sunday, February 9 only, 3pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com/pizzeria

BiCE

If you like to wash down your pizza with a beer or two, check out BiCE Ristorante on Sunday, February 9. There, you’ll get unlimited pizza and beers for Dhs169, with four different types of pizza to try. If you’re having soft drinks only, it’s Dhs89. Visit them at lunch or dinner time to avail the offer.

BiCE Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 318 2520. hilton.com

Certo

Does ‘unlimited pizza’ sound like music to your ears? Check out Certo in Media City on Sunday, where you can enjoy unlimited slices of wood-fired pizza (no choosing between toppings here) all night. It’s priced at Dhs89 with a glass of house wine. Upgrade to free-flowing beverages for Dhs100 (inclusive of unlimited pizza). The offer is available every Sunday.

Certo, Radisson Bly Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, available every Sunday, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs89 or Dhs100. Tel: (04) 366 9111. facebook.com/certodubai

Matto

If you live or work around Business Bay, organise a lunch or dinner date at Matto on Sunday, February 9. It’s Dhs100 for unlimited pizza and one drinks, Dhs180 for unlimited pizza and two hours of wine or beer or Dhs280 for two hours of unlimited pizza with spirits, cocktails and bubbles.

Matto, The Oberoi Dubai, Business Bay Lobby Level, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily, offer available Sunday, February 9 only, from Dhs100. Tel: (052) 604 3535. mattodubai.com

Pizza Express

Head to Pizza Express on Sunday, February 9 and get a margherita pizza for just Dhs9 when dining in. The deal will be available at Pizza Express restaurants across Dubai, including JLT, Ibn Battuta Mall and Business Bay.

Pizza Express, various locations, Dubai, offer available Sunday, February 9 only, Dhs9 margherita pizza available all day. pizzaexpress.ae/Our-Restaurants

Trattoria Toscana

For a truly stunning setting to celebrate National Pizza Day, Trattoria Toscana at Madinat Jumeirah is just the place. Take in the beautiful waterways and bustling atmosphere there as you tuck into a pizza and either a beer or a wine for Dhs99. Options include pizza with mozzarella, bresaola, rocket and parmesan or one with truffle sauce, mozzarella, porcini, beef, rocket and pecorino.

Trattoria Toscana, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 11.45pm, offer available Sunday, February 9 only, Dhs99 Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied