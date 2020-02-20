Enjoy food and beverage masterclasses, special menus and a plastic-free fresh-produce market…

As Dubai winter starts to roll into summer, we’re currently entering the perfect time of year, with blissfully-warm temperatures and more sunshine than we have been accustomed to over the winter months.

This time of year also means that an abundance of food festivals burst into reality and we couldn’t be happier about it. Ever-popular Dubai destination, Souk Madinat Jumeirah is launching an eco-friendly food festival, Homegrown@Souk, soon and it sounds seriously cute.

There will be a huge focus on sustainability at the food festival, which will take place from Friday, February 28 to Saturday, March 7. Madinat Jumeirah are committed to showcasing ‘a world of eco-friendly culinary possibilities’, with food and beverage masterclasses, special menus and a fresh produce market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Souk Madinat Jumeirah (@soukmadinatjumeirah) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:31pm PST

The two VeggieTech food markets will take place from 9.30am on Friday February 28 and Friday March 6, offering fresh produce to buyers which comes packaging-free or with compostable, plant-based packaging. You’ll also be provided with a complimentary tote-bag, to eliminate plastic use and encourage a positive attitude towards eco-consciousness.

A range of fun food and beverage masterclasses will take place at some of Madinat Jumeirah’s top bars and restaurants including a “grow well” class at Trattoria Toscana, herb and cocktail making at Americano and a family-friendly guacamole-making class at Maria Bonita at 7pm on Saturday March 7.

McGettigan’s Irish Pub, The Meat Co., Trader Vic’s and lots more. A ‘Dine Around’ food tour and tasting class will also be available at some venues and, on Saturdays, live musicians will play from 4pm at awesome sundowner bar folly, where a happy hour will run.

The Souk Restaurant Week also ties in with the special food festival, with special set menus priced from Dhs99, Dhs149 or Dhs199 at a range of popular restaurants at the Madinat Jumeirah.

For the best views of the glittering souk and peaceful waterways, make sure to bag a seat outside…

Homegrown@Souk, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, February 28 to Saturday, March 7, free to attend. Tel: (04) 366 8888. @soukmadinatjumeirah

Images: Provided