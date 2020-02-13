We’re all shook up about this dinner party…

His first single may have been released in 1954 but the legend of Elvis Presley (or ‘The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’) undeniably still lives on all these years later, and Dubai fans this one’s for you.

An Elvis Presley tribute night is coming to Dubai for one night only on Thursday, February 27. It’s taking place at one of Dubai’s longest standing and most established steakhouses – Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, at Atlantis The Palm.

Kicking off from 7.30pm, you’ll get to tuck into a sophisticated three-course menu, priced at Dhs380, comprising of some of the restaurants’ signature dishes as you’re whisked away to yesteryear by the Elvis Presley act (you might even have to blink to make you haven’t actually gone back in time).

Can’t decide which Elvis song is your favourite? You don’t need to as you’ll hear all of the classics, including Heartbreak Hotel, Viva Las Vegas and Love Me Tender. As the evening ramps up, we’re sure you won’t be surprised to find yourself singing along.

Special dishes for the evening – with some excellent Elvis-themed names – include short rib appetisers, mains including ‘The King of Meats’, a 500g black onyx T-bone steak or ‘Love Me Tenderloin’, Seafire’s signature steak Diana.

Round things off with something sweet, choosing from an ultra-Instagrammable chocolate freakshake or the ‘Always on my Mind’ banoffee cheesecake. Careful not to overdo it as you might even end up slipping on your ‘blue suede shoes’ and getting on your feet.

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar opened at the same time as the iconic Atlantis The Palm hotel, back in 2008 and has reigned supreme as one of the city’s hottest spots for fine-dining. A favourite of celebrities, the restaurant has welcomed many A-list visitors over the years including Kim Kardashian and David Beckham.

This is one event that definitely has us caught in a trap…

Elvis Presley Tribute Night, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm onwards, Dhs380. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @seafiresteakhouse

Images: Provided/Getty