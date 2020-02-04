The view will take place February 9 to 13 before going to auction…

You don’t have to be an art buff to be familiar with the world famous contemporary artworks created by artists such as Andy Warhol and Banksy. Although much of their work is not what could be considered as traditional art, pieces by these huge names come with a hefty value.

Street artist Banksy’s painting depicting British politicians as monkeys became the most expensive piece ever sold last year, at the steep price of £9.9 million (Dhs47 million) at Sotheby’s, a London auction house.

Sotheby’s Dubai is giving art fans the chance to get up close and personal with the work of these artists and more, including the man behind the famous LOVE letters – Robert Indiana. The exhibition will take place in DIFC between Sunday February 9 and Thursday February 13.

Show & Tell: On View at Sotheby’s Dubai will collate 21 modern and contemporary artworks spanning genres and continents including Robert Indiana’s LOVE structure, worth £180,000 – £250,000 (Dhs860,000 – Dhs1.2 million).

You’ll also be able to see Andy Warhol’s Dancing Man which has an estimated value of £20,000 – £30,000 (Dhs96,000 – Dhs143,000) as well as Banksy’s Happy Choppers valued between £100,000 and £150,000 (Dhs478,000 and Dhs717,000).

Additionally in the exhibition will be Al-Mulatham A, a work by Ayman Baalbaki; The Wall and the Script by Parviz Tanavoli and Yoshimoto Nara’s Action Street.

Katia Nounou Boueiz, Head of Sotheby’s Dubai, said: “The view will allow visitors to explore the synergies between these artists, who were working at the same time but in different corners of the globe – in America, France, Lebanon, Iran, Japan, Syria, the United Kingdom and beyond”.

After the exhibition in Dubai, the artworks will be sent to Sotheby’s London for auction. The auctions will be held on March 24 and April 21, as part of their 20th Century Art / Middle East and Contemporary Curated sales.

Sotheby’s Dubai, Level 1, Gate Village 3, February 9 to 13, 10am to 7pm. sothebys.com/Dubai