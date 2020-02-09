From yoga mornings to ladies’ nights and a free pizza giveaway…

A new week is upon us and we’re now firmly into February (can anyone tell us how that happened, please?). As ever, there’s loads to do in Dubai this week, whether you’re having a chilled one or looking for a cool ladies’ night.

Check out our pick of 8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday February 9

1. Get your hands on a free takeaway pizza…

Fancy a takeaway on Sunday night? Well, cool Italian restaurant, Bussola, are offering free margherita pizzas to Dubai residents to takeaway and enjoy at home for a cosy Sunday night in. There’s no better excuse to eat pizza than when it’s free.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, offer available Sunday, February 9 only, 3pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com/pizzeria

2. Get in touch with your cultural side at this art exhibition

Some huge pieces of art by world-famous artists Banksy and Andy Warhol will be exhibited at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC this week, from Sunday February 9 and Thursday February 13. Get up close with some of their inspiring pieces as well as those from Robert Indiana – the man behind the famous LOVE letters.

Sotheby’s Dubai, Level 1, Gate Village 3, February 9 to 13, 10am to 7pm. sothebys.com/Dubai

Monday February 10

3. Check out a brand new Dubai club

Soho Beach recently launched their brand new elevated clubbing area, HIVE. If you’re a fan of neighbouring nightclub Toy Room, you’ll be pleased to know that its popular ladies night is about to get even bigger and better. The weekly hip-hop party will be heading outdoors to take over HIVE every Monday, offering complimentary drinks for ladies between 11pm and 1am and unlimited urban beats.

HIVE, Soho Beach, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Mondays from 11pm, Wednesdays from 10pm and Fridays from 5pm to 4am, free entry. sohogardendxb.com

4. Check out this wallet-friendly curry night

In the mood for a curry? Why not head to Cargo at Pier 7 and sit alfresco on the terrace whilst you tuck into one? Every Monday you can enjoy one of the chef’s signature curries for Dhs55 and add a selected beer or house wine for Dhs27 .

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 12pm to 2am, Fridays, 2pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 361 8129. cargo-dubai.com

Tuesday February 11

5. Celebrate ‘Galentines Day’ at STK

If you’re riding solo this February, get your girls together for a ‘Galentines’ night at STK JBR on Tuesday night. There’s three complimentary drinks for ladies and a two-course or three-course meal featuring some of STK’s famous dishes including Lil Brgrs, burrata, fillet steak and New York cheesecake or donuts for dessert. Especially for ‘Galentines Day’, there’s loads of prizes to be won including a dress form Beach City, mani-pedi from Pretty Wow and an STK JBR brunch for four.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Tuesday February 11, 7pm to 1am, two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240, three complimentary drinks as standard. Tel: (04) 323 0061. stkdubaijbr.com

6. Start your day right with a new yoga class

Bounty Beets is known for its love of health and wellness and they’ve just introduced a new yoga class to help you start your day the right way. Running every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 10.15am, de-toxify and de-stress in the Bounty Beets garden. You’ll get a complimentary detox juice after every session, plus 25 percent off the Bounty Beets menu.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 9am to 10.15am, per class Dhs65, five classes Dhs320, ten classes Dhs590. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Wednesday February 12

7. Enjoy a little you time

Feeling a little run down? Why not indulge in yourself this month with a full facial at a Tips & Toes salon near you? There’s a free facial up for grabs for anyone who spends Dhs300 or more on retail products there throughout February. Bliss.

Tips & Toes, various locations, Dubai, spend Dhs300 or more to receive a free facial. tipsandtoes.com

8. Try this wallet-friendly work breakfast

If you’re working away from the office or have a breakfast meeting, try the power hour breakfast at Bistro Des Arts. Alongside hot drinks and fresh juice, you’ll be able to tuck into eggs any style with beef bacon, potatoes and salad for Dhs49. What a way to ‘power’ your day.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 11am, Dhs49. Tel: (04) 551 1576.

Images: Provided/Social