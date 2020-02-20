The annual show will return in a new location from March 10 to 14…

The 28th edition of the annual Dubai International Boat Show will be hosted at the new location of Dubai Harbour from Tuesday March 10 to Saturday March 14. The five-day event will see 450 striking vessels, and over 800 companies from 40 countries come together to celebrate all things maritime.

You can expect to find a range of exciting activities including leisure crafts, sailing and fishing boats and new-to-market aquatic gadgets and toys, including aqua bikes, personal submarines and electric surf boards.

The theme for this year is ‘Loving What’s to Come’, presumably a nod to the location which will officially open in October 2020. As well as being home to a super sized Marina, which will have the capacity to berth yachts of up to 160 metres, Dubai Harbour will boast a purpose built cruise terminal, shops, restaurants, cafés, luxury residences and hotels.

Previously held at Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Dubai International Boat show is an annual outdoor exhibition open to everyone, with plenty of fun activations to check out. Even if you’re not in the market to buy boat product, people of all ages are sure to find something they will enjoy.

Don’t miss the Yachty STEAMathalon competition where UAE students will be challenged to build AI-powered vessels that can autonomously navigate a course. On Friday March 13, there will be an exciting Fly Board and Freestyle Championship for waterjet mid-air acrobatics.

If you love you sea gadgets, make sure you check out GranMove who will be launching their hoverbike and manufacturers Lampuga and JETSURF who will showcase their electric surfboards. You can even get an insight on industry trends including the future of high-speed transport, how to conserve the oceans, and the impact 3D printing will have on yacht manufacturers.

Dubai International Boat Show, Tues March 10 to Sat March 14, Dubai Harbour, free entry. boatshowdubai.com

Images: Dubai Harbour renders