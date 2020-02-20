There really is no catch, we promise…

The end of February is approaching (we’re not totally sure how that happened) and if you’re mulling over your potential plans for the next couple of weekends, let us stop you right there.

Brazilian rooftop spot, Fogueira Restaurant and Lounge in Dubai’s JBR is throwing not one but two carnival parties this month. The brunches offer guests a 12-and-a-half hours of unlimited house beverages and churrasco (grilled meat dishes), priced at just Dhs349.

Yes you read that right. There really is no catch (we triple-checked). Head there on Friday February 21 and Friday February 28 for a Rio de Janeiro-style carnival party called ‘Made in Brazil’, which kicks off at 12.30pm and runs all the way through until 1am.

The 12-and-a-half-hour unlimited soft drinks package is priced at Dhs249, and house beverages for Dhs349. Even more unbelievably, if it’s your birthday on either of the carnival parties, you’ll get 50 per cent off either package.

Beer, wine and spirits are included in the house package, and if you can’t make it (or handle it) for the whole 12 and a half hours, you can arrive when you like and enjoy for the package for as long as you’re there (between the hours of 12.30pm and 1am).

You’re invited to live the true Brazilian carnival spirit, with feathers, masks, Brazilian dancers, signature cocktails, samba dancing and non-stop live entertainment. Why not go all out yourself by donning feathers, glitter and all things colourful?

You’ll be able to choose from dining alfresco on the cool rooftop terrace or inside the restaurant, but we recommend calling ahead to book your table as soon as possible. A deal as good as this is likely to get snapped up by Dubai’s keen brunch crowd.

Fogueira can be found on the 35th floor of Delta Hotels by Marriott (formerly known as Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach) in JBR. The special ‘Made in Brazil’ carnival parties coincide with the official annual Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Race you there…

Made in Brazil, Fogueira, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Friday February 21 and Friday February 28, 12.30pm until 1am, soft package Dhs249, house package Dhs349. Tel: (04) 439 8813. facebook.com/fogueiradeltadubai

