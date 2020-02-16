The new evening spot is seriously Instagrammable…

Habtoor Palace, the stunning luxurious hotel located in Al Habtoor City, has just launched a brand new nightlife destination. Called Le Patio, the space occupies the stunning grand courtyard on the second floor of the hotel.

Entirely outdoors, Le Patio is the perfect place to enjoy Dubai winter evenings, and come summer the space will be covered so you can enjoy it year-round. The space is surrounded by vivid pink and purple flower walls, making the perfect Instagram backdrop, and in the middle is a huge futuristic bar.

There’s plenty of tables to sit at and enjoy the revamped international menu, which features an exciting range of dishes including fried calamari, artichoke and spinach dip, mixed, grilled jumbo prawns, and much more.

The central bar comes with slick lighting which changes through a kaleidoscope of colours throughout the evening. There’s even a DJ booth at one end, where you’ll see regular sets from the resident DJ who will create an uplifted vibe with chilled house music.

Surrounding the open air space is the hotel’s grand structure, featuring classic style architecture which transports you to a city which feels much older than Dubai. Paired with the traditional Victorian-style street lamps, it’s difficult to remember you’re in the Middle East.

The Middle Eastern impact remains though, through the venue’s shisha offering. If you’re looking for somewhere to relax in the evenings over a drink and shisha, then this new spot should head to the top of your list.

Le Patio, 2nd floor, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, daily, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 685 8629. alhabtoorcity.com

