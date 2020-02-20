Afterlife will take over the new warehouse venue on February 28…

If you’re a fan of electronic, house and techno music, we’ve found a brand new venue to practice your best two-stepping in. Hangar 4, which has both indoor and outdoor space, is a huge warehouse venue in Port Mina Rashid, set to open with a massive event on Friday February 28.

Kicking off Hangar 4’s opening weekend will be a 12-hour music marathon from world-renowned music festival, Afterlife. The event is set to be a huge party, with the venue already on its final wave of ticket sales. Expect an incredible audio-visual experience with epic light and laser shows and a state of the art sound system.

From 4pm until 4am, Dubai’s party people will see a host of epic DJs inaugurate the new club in style. Hear music from Tale Of Us, Âme, Mind Against, Fideles and Kas:st as well as a live set from Innellea.

If you want to be one of the thousands of ravers on the night, tickets are still available via Platinumlist, priced at Dhs260 for the final wave.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Afterlife this month, as you’ll have another chance to check out Hangar 4 on Friday March 27. The warehouse will be hosting another huge party called Paradise. The event timings are yet to be announced but you can expect to see an epic line-up of DJs.

On the bill for Paradise is headliner Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Ilario Alicante, Lauren Lane, Archie Hamilton and William Djoko as well as Dubai-based talent including Frederick Stone, Mario Bazouri, Bachir Salloum, Hoolz, Mouma and Adam Cotier.

Stay tuned for further announcements on when the tickets will be available.

Hangar 4, Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, Friday February 28, 4pm to 4am, Dhs260. @hangar.no.4

Images: Provided