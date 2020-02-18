From a motorcycle show to an exhibition that took 26 years to create…

With so many art galleries, exhibits, and events in Dubai, it can be hard to decide which one to scope out. We’ve rounded up a list of five unique art exhibitions taking place this February that you just have to add to your to-do list…

Here are 5 unique art exhibitions you can check out this February

Lonesome Planet

Stickymonger-Sanctuary, 2019-Aerosol paint on canvas

Using spray paint as her medium, Korean born artist, Stickymonger paints using neutrality, often using a palette of black and white. Her work is autobiographical, which means she only paints what she knows to be true. The paintings offer a depth of tone which will inflict emotion, but won’t be dictated by the artist who chooses to paint at night when time ceases to exist – a mood which is reflected in her paintings.

Lonesome Planet, Facilité, Building 2, Dubai Design District, Dubai, exhibition runs until March 11, 10am to 6pm Sat to Thur, Tel: (04) 361 4223 facilite.ae

Art of Motorcycle Show at Warehouse Four

Now in its second edition, this exhibition celebrates a unique blend of art, photography and motorcycles. It features specially curated motorcycles and photographs from a variety of artists and photographers from around the globe. The event runs for one day only on Friday February 21, 2020 and its free entry.

Art of Motorcycle Show, Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai, Fri Feb 21, 10am to 6pm, Tel: (04) 221 2160 facebook.com

Metropolis by Lubna Chowdhary

This exhibition is a multi-object work consisting of 1000 homemade clay sculptures. Artist, Lubna Chowdhary, who has a diverse cultural background, uses brightly coloured three-dimensional edifices merge to form configurations that resemble lively cityscapes that can’t be associated with any one locale. The sculptures reflect Middle Eastern and South Asian designs, a nod to the artist’s diversity. The artist began work on Metropolis in 1991 and just completed it last year, so this is an exhibition 26 years in the making.

Metropolis by Lubna Chowdhary, Jameel Arts Centre lobby, Dubai, Sat to Thur 10am to 8pm, Fri noon to 10pm, Tue closed, exhibition runs until August 1 2020, Tel: (04) 04 873 9800 jameelartscentre.org

Under the Red Light

This solo exhibition by Silvia Hernando Álvarez at Tashkeel is created using a cool concept and is one you don’t want to miss. The space is set to emulate a museum in the far future and on display are images and artefacts from that time that reconstructs evidence of the first humans on Mars. Since humans haven’t landed on Mars just yet, the artist has created the images on display using photos that are familiar to us such as satellites and moon landing photos. The result she creates is an illusion of a future Mars landed achievement.

Under the Red Light, Tashkeel, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm, until Feb 25, closed on Fridays, Tel: (04) 336 3313 tashkeel.org

Satwa3000

Artist Maxime Cramatte has a solo exhibition taking place at Dubai Design District (d3) called Satwa3000. Known for his unique interpretation of the world, the Swiss artist purposefully blurs boundaries and challenges rules. Music is an essential element to the pieces and the artist’s work spans a range of mediums from painting, sculptures, print to music, videos, clothes – always provoking what’s predictable, accepted or unsaid.

Satwa3000 Retrospective, Dubai Design District, Dubai, from Feb 27 to Mar 26, Tel: (04) 433 3000, dubaidesigndistrict.com

Images: Provided