A huge display will commemorate the 59th Kuwaiti National Day…

If you’re looking for a cause for celebration this weekend, you’re in luck. Today, Tuesday February 25, is Kuwaiti National Day and the UAE is throwing a host of celebrations in its honour.

To commemorate the special occasion, Dubai Festival City Mall will be showcasing a huge fireworks display, as well as a special edition of its award-winning IMAGINE show. Not only that but for the next month, Kuwaiti Nationals will receive special discounts in the mall.

The celebrations start from 6.30pm when the IMAGINE Show will take place, followed by more shows at 7.45pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. The fireworks display will be at 8.30pm, just after that slot of IMAGINE.

You’ll also be able to see traditional Kuwaiti performances at 6.35pm & 8.35pm in Festival Bay and 7.50pm & 9.35pm at Festival Square.

Alternatively, check out the Downtown Area for celebrations, where the Burj Khalifa will be lighting up with a projection of the Kuwaiti flag for a special commemoration. The Dubai Fountains will also be hosting an exciting show which shouldn’t be missed, check it out from 7pm.

At the Dubai Frame, you’ll be able to see a projection of the Kuwaiti flag from 6pm, as well as enjoy entertainment from the country’s traditional style of band.

Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, Thursday October 24, 4pm onwards. dubaifestivalcitymall.com