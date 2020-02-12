Travel to incredible destinations from Dubai including Rome, Venice, Paris and even the Maldives…

We’re now almost half-way through February and if, like us, that has you itching to book your next vacation from Dubai, you’d better listen up as there are some amazing deals to be had in Holiday Factory Dubai’s super sale.

From a ski trip with flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide and insurance from as little as Dhs1,099 per person to a trip to the Maldives from Dhs1,499 – we’ve picked seven of our favourite vacation deals from Dubai that you can get your hands on…

Kyrgyzstan

Get ready to take a deep breath and enjoy crisp fresh air with some breathtaking mountain views in Kyrgyzstan. With residents who love to share their culture and surroundings with visiting travellers, you’ll be treated to stunning natural sights of canyons, alpine lakes and rivers.

Package to Bishkek: From Dhs799 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

Georgia

Located just a three-and-a-half hour flight from Dubai is Tbilisi Georgia. You’ll be immersed in deep culture and heritage as you discover the delights of this cool town. Based at the intersection of Europe and Asia, you’ll find mountain villages and Black Sea beaches.

Package to Georgia: From Dhs899 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

Georgia Snow Package

If you’re planning a ski trip, you don’t have to fly all the way to The Alps or America to get some serious powder. For a quick skiing jaunt, head to the mountainous resort of Bakuriani, in the Borjomi district of Georgia. It stands at an elevation of 1,700 meters above sea level in its position on the Northern slop of the Trialeti Range.

Package to Georgia, Snow Mountain: From Dhs1,099 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

Maldives or Maldives Luxury

When we dream of an idyllic getaway, we almost always dream of white sandy beaches, crystal turquoise waters and cloudless blue skies. And we almost always dream of the Maldives. Spend your holiday snorkelling, sunbathing, exploring or just reading a good book – this slice of paradise is all about the chills.

Package to Maldives: From Dhs1,499 or Maldives Luxury for Dhs3,499 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

Paris and Disneyland Paris

Thinking of booking a family holiday to wow the kids or just always really wanted to go to Disneyland Paris yourself? Now you can with Holiday Factory Dubai’s excellent Paris and Disneyland Paris deal. Start off in Paris, the ‘City of Love’ then unleash your inner child with your favourite Disney characters and thrilling rides at the famous theme park.

Package to Paris and Disneyland Paris: From Dhs2,599 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

Rome and Venice

For a serious plunge into history, the ancient city of Rome is sure to be on your bucket list with its stunning Colosseum, Roman Forum and Pantheon. That’s not all that’s included in this package deal though – you’ll also get to visit the stunning city of Venice, which was built on water. Cameras at the ready.

Package to Rome and Venice: From Dhs2,699 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

Athens, Rome & Paris

Looking for the ultimate European culture holiday? Well, what about visiting Athens, Rome and Paris all in one trip? You’ll start off in the historic cities of Athens and Rome, absorbing the history of the Roman era and finish the trip in Paris where you can visit the iconic Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame cathedral, Louvre and much more.

Package to Athens, Rome & Paris: From Dhs3,499 (inclusive of flights, hotel stay, transfers, tour guide & insurance)

