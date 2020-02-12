The glamping-style luxury hotel will have pottery and artist studios, calligraphy bar, outdoor cinema and more…

In Dubai, we’re no stranger to grand new hotels opening their doors, with chic and swanky interiors and cutting-edge architecture everywhere you look. However, a cool new boutique hotel is opening soon which will turn the ‘normal’ hotel concept on its axis.

Enter 25hours One Central, the first UAE outpost of the eclectic 25hours chain, which has 13 European hotels including Paris, Munich and Vienna. With a motto that states quite simply, ‘come as you are’, the brand adopts an edgy glamping-meets-luxury-hotel vibe.

3 of 12

Slated to open in September 2020, the new hotel will be located next to the Dubai World Trade Centre. You’ll find it in the upcoming Dubai Future District (which is yet to be finished), situated in the open space behind the Museum of the Future.

With 423 rooms available, you’ll be able to choose from five different themes; Bedouin, Glamping, Farmstay, Artist Village or the Hakawati suite. A glance at the hotel’s renders show that deep oak, contrasting metals and vintage furnishings provide a cosy, kitsch feel to create a ‘home away from home’.

25hours is all about ‘soul’ and ‘telling a story’ and the new hotel will encourage artistic flair, with a pottery studio, artist studio, coffee and co-working areas, calligraphy bar, love letter lounge and even a vinyl player and walkman area to reacquaint yourself with music.

In keeping with the retro theme, there’s even set to be a moonlight cinema aka an outdoor cinema (think Danny and Sandy in Grease, people) where guests will sit in MINI electric cars and even be able to rent Schindelhauer Bikes. A concept store, grand library and spa also add to the amenities.

Food and beverage concepts will include the Contemporary Grill Room with dishes focused on meat and seafood, Bavarian Beergarden and Tavern, Greek Heritage Cuisine from the Cycladic Islands and an ‘urban rooftop bar’.

We can’t wait to check it out…

25hours One Central, next to the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Future District, Dubai, opening soon. 25hours-hotels.com

Images: DWTC