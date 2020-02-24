Once you K-pop, you can’t k-stop…

Hey K-pop fans, can’t wait for the upcoming K-pop Super Concert taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday March 20? You may want to sit down for this and clear out your calendars on Saturday March 21, because the Music Bank World Tour has just added Dubai to its tour.

Part of the South Korean music show Music Bank by the Korean Broadcasting System, you’ll get to catch performers such as Twice, Seventeen and Monsta X live in action at the Coca-Cola Arena. Baekhyun of Exo and Jus2 of Got7 will also be performing.

Sing along with Twice as they belt out Fancy, or dance to Monsta X’s Middle of the Night.

And of course, apart from some great vocals, there will be some dazzling and colourful choreography too – this is K-pop after all.

Prices start from Dhs250 but if you want to be up close and personal with your favourite K-pop band it’s Dhs1,195. Tickets are selling out quick, so round up your K-pop crew and make your purchase here. The show starts at 5pm.

Before making their appearance in Dubai, Music Bank will be performing in 14 other countries the world over including Japan, France, Brazil, Turkey and more.

Music Bank World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Saturday March 21, 5pm onwards, Dhs250 onwards, only ages 14 and above will be allowed entry. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com