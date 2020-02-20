Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

The Call of the Wild

This movie is an adaption from the beloved literary classic ‘The Call of the Wild’ by Jack London and is based on the story of Buck, a big-hearted (and just plain big) a St. Bernard–Scotch Collie dog. His blissful domestic life is turned upside down as he gets stolen and sold to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family (PG)

After Midnight

Ten years into his small-town, storybook romance with Abby, Hank suddenly wakes up to an empty home and a cryptic note. Hank’s charmed life begins to fall apart and to make matters worse, Abby’s disappearance seems to trigger the arrival of a ferocious creature that crawls out of the old grove…and it wants to break into his house.

Starring: Julia Benson, Jeremy Gardner, Brea Grant, Justin Benson

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi (15+)

Bramhs: The Boy II

A young family moves into a stunning mansion where their young son, Jude discovers an eerily life-like doll he names Bramhs buried in the mud. Along with his mom, they clean it and put it back together (just…why?). That’s when things start getting creepy in the household especially when Jude reveals that the doll Bramhs talks to him and tells him what to do. Things get even worse when people who spend time with Jude start to get seriously hurt…

Starring: Katie Holmes , Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)

Color Out of Space

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi (15+)

Emma

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in Emma. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Starring: Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy, Anya Taylor-Joy

Genre: Comedy, Drama (PG)