How do you like your pancakes?

Are you one of those people who can’t wait for Pancake Day every year? Well, your day has finally come as it officially falls on Tuesday February 25.

Whether you like yours light, fluffy and American-style; thin and crispy, loaded with Nutella or sprinkled with lemon and sugar, here’s where you can get your fix of the tasty treat in restaurants around Dubai.

Bread Street Kitchen

It’s a pancake and cocktail affair at Bread Street Kitchen on Shrove Tuesday. Choose from lemon and sugar to lemon sorbet or red velvet with seasonal berries and vanilla cream or even chocolate pancakes with chocolate ice cream, brownie and sauce for Dhs50 each. Then, adults can choose from signature cocktails like an espresso martini for an additional Dhs65.

Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, Tuesday February 25, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 426 0800. atlantis.com

Café Social

You can create your own pancakes or waffles at Cafe Social where, from a specially dedicated parlour, top them with toppings such as strawberries, ice cream or chocolate for Dhs25. If you don’t want to choose, there are some already available like the ‘Row-Your-Boat Waffle’ – a triangular waffle topped with cream and drizzled strawberry, chocolate & caramel.

Café Social, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights, Dubai, open 24 hours. Tel: (04) 381 8888. mercuredubaihotel.com

eggspectation

We’re lusting after eggspectation’s triple stack of pancakes, made up of red velvet, hot chocolate and original flavours. Throw on some whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries and lashings of salted caramel sauce and chocolate syrup and you’ve got a winner in our eyes.

eggspectation, City Walk and JBR, Dubai, limited-edition pancake stack available on Tuesday February 25 only, Dhs30. facebook.com/EggspectationOfficial

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Try something different on Tuesday with the special coconut pancakes from Fuchsia Urban Thai. The fluffy stack is served with coconut flakes and Pandan custard and it’s all at a wallet-friendly price of Dhs25.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Bay Square & Barsha Heights, Dubai, Tuesday February 25, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs25. fuchsiame.com

Marks & Spencer

If you fancy staying at home and enjoying your pancakes this year, Marks & Spencer have just the thing for you. Purchase four ready-to-warm buttermilk pancakes that can be heated up in a pan, then choose your toppings from chocolate, toffee or raspberry sauce, lemon juice, blueberries, sprinkles and lots more. If you want to jazz up Pancake Day even more, choose from flavoured pancakes like mandarin or blueberry.

marksandspencer.com

Mediterranean Kitchen

Mediterranean Kitchen at La Mer will be giving away a complimentary coffee with their home-cooked pancakes. Flavours include toffee and banana, peanut butter, brownie, lemon and sugar crepes and classic style.

Mediterranean Kitchen, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, North Beach, Shop no. N 29, Dubai, 10am to 12am daily, pancakes available February 25, Dhs50 inclusive of coffee. Tel: (04) 557 8335. medkitchen.me

Miss Tess

Try having your pancakes Asian-style this year. From Sunday February 23 to Saturday February 29, you’re welcome to come and feast on all-you-can-eat pancakes from Korea, Japan and Thailand for just Dhs98, for six whole hours. A happy hour runs between 6pm and 8pm and 11pm to 2am, with selected drinks from Dhs30.

Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open 6pm to 2am daily, offer available Sunday February 23 to Saturday February 29. Tel: (050) 498 8585. misstessdubai.com

Images: Provided