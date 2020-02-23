From exciting masterclasses and fun dining experiences, to personal chef interactions…

Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is set to make its return from February 26 until March 14. The 18-day event will culminate some of Dubai’s best restaurants and chefs to deliver a host of exciting masterclasses, chef’s tables, demonstrations and experiences to get involved with.

Food Experiences will be available for Dubai’s food fans to get involved with throughout Dubai Food Festival, from cooking lessons from a Masterchef winner, to styling and shooting food in a photography workshop, and even experiential dining in the desert – there’s so much on offer this year.

No matter what your favourite cuisine or cooking style, there’s a masterclass available for you. Whether you’re looking to discover the secrets of sushi, how to expertly decorate a cake, or even learn the art of pizza dough throwing, there’s plenty of option to sign up and try something new this DFF.

If you’re more of an eater than a cook, try one of the chef’s table experiences. Popular restaurants BOCA, LOWE, Akiba Dori, and even desert bar Brix are all offering tasty menus prepared by their expert chefs to give you an opportunity to try their signature dishes.

Finally, you also have a selection of experiential events. These experiences are unlike anything you’ll have tried before. Whether it’s an organic tasting tour of Emirates Bio Farm, an afternoon tea with Charlotte Tilbury make-up artists, or dinner under the stars at an authentic Bedouin Village, make sure you check these out.

Click here book your Foodie Experience, and see the full list below:

Restaurant/Location Event Name Date Penrose Lounge (Four Seasons, DIFC) Charlotte Tilbury Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Feb 26 Mar 7 Culinary Boutique Culinary Boutique’s Emirati Chef Series Feb 29

Mar 6, 14 BOCA Tapas Forward: A delicious & responsible tasting experience March 2, 3, 9, 10 Emirates Bio Farm Organic Tasting Tour & Farm Dinner Feb 28, 29

March 6, 7, 13, 14 Wakame Wakame Sushi Masterclass Feb 27,28,29

Mar 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Zhen Wei Masterclass for Dim Sum, Noodles and Wok with Chef Feb 26, 27, 28

Mar 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13 Cleo’s Table, Caesars Palace Cleo’s Table

Masterclass – Live cooking sessions: different kinds of Pizza preparations with the chef + 3 course meal Feb 26, 27, 29

Mar 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14 LAO, Waldorf Astoria The Palm Interactive Vegan Cooking Class at LAO Vietnamese restaurant Feb 29

March 7, 14 The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel Wellbeing Vegan Masterclass March 1 MasterChef, the TV Experience Be the champion! Foodie masterclass at MasterChef, the TV Experience restaurant March 1 BB Social Dining BB Social Dining Experience March 2, 10 Akiba Dori Chefs Table with Luigi Feb 26, 27, 28 Lowe The Last 50. A culinary journey celebrating the history of Dubai March 2 Culinary Boutique Vegan Dessert Cooking course with Chef Andrea March 13 Gulf Photo Plus & Frying Pan Adventures Walking Tour Unseen Trail | Naif by Night March 14 Tresind Studio A 14-course dining experience with Chef Himanshu Saini March 4, 5, 6 Platinum Heritage Immersive Bedouin Cuisine Masterclass & Experience March 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 Brix, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour Give in to the craving (Dessert chefs table) March 2, 3, 9, 10 Mirzam Chocolate Makers 1004 Bibimbap & The Korean Chocolate Experiments March 3 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding Dinner under the Stars Feb 27

March 5, 12 Gulf Photo Plus, Alserkal Avenue Food Styling for Photographers Workshop March 7 Flashback, Paramount Hotel Murder Mystery, who done it? Feb 26, 27

March 5, 6, 12, 13

Images: Provided