The penthouse was designed to reflect the lifestyle of living on a luxury yacht, with panoramic views including the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa…

With year round sunshine and seriously gilded lifestyle prospects, its no secret or wonder that Dubai plays host to some very exclusive properties, as well as those elite few people with the disposable income to inhabit said properties.

Ever wondered how the other half live? We know we have! Well, we’re taking you for a sneak peek inside one of Dubai’s most exclusive presidential penthouses on the Palm Jumeirah – just a drop in the ocean with a price tag of Dhs55 million. It comes fully furnished and ready to move in, so sign us up.

3 of 12

You’ll find the palatial property, which was developed by Palma Holding, at the equally exclusive Serenia Residences on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah. It neighbours some of Dubai’s most prestigious hotels including Anantara The Palm Dubai and Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Now onto the really juicy stuff. The penthouse spans an impressive 15,127 square foot, which is made up of four ensuite bedrooms, a grand reception, an opulent living space, a dining room, a chef’s kitchen as well as a kitchen for entertaining, a guest bathroom, a private den which features a games table and a cushy lounge for socialising.

That’s just the inside though. There’s also an expansive outdoor terrace, covering a not-too-shabby 7,800 square foot, which can accommodate up to 100 people. And let’s face it, if you live here, you’re going to want to have a few penthouse parties to show it off.

A private terrace occupies some of the outdoor space, leading exclusively from the master bedroom, but for everyone else, there’s numerous seating and socialising areas, a fireplace and even a private jacuzzi, from which to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

The penthouse was designed to reflect the lifestyle of living on a luxury yacht, with panoramic views of the sea and unparalleled vistas of the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab and the impressive stature of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Sorry, you might have to leave us here for a while to daydream…

Presidential Penthouse (developed by Palma Holding), Serenia Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs55 million. sereniathepalm.com

Images: Provided