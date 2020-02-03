It’s the fourth Dubai branch, with a fifth due to open soon…

Yin Yang, the British-run hair & beauty salon and Insta-worthy beauty services brand, has become hugely popular in Dubai expats and shows no signs of slowing down.

With existing salons at Rixos Premium JBR, JA Ocean View Hotel JBR and Sadaf 3 JBR, Yin Yang recently opened up a fourth new salon on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and there’s plans to open a fifth elsewhere soon too.

The Salon on The Palm is located at RIVA beach club in Shoreline 8, making it the perfect pit stop for a beauty fix if you live on or are passing through Palm Jumeirah, with free parking making it even handier.

As well as hair colouring, cutting and styling, Yin Yang also offers a range of beauty services (excluding nails) such as lash extensions from Dhs249 for classic lashes, derma-planing from Dhs149, a range of brow treatments and make-up services.

Yin Yang is popular for their range of wallet-friendly deals, for example a full head of highlights comes with a free cut and blow-dry for Dhs650. The new Palm Jumeirah salon currently has two knowledgable hair stylists ready to create fresh new looks.

The brand is prevalent on social media, offering followers insights to their daily hair and beauty deals, as well as letting people know of any cancellations that day. To book an appointment, it’s as easy as direct messaging them on Instagram.

A fifth salon is due to open in Jumeirah in the next few months so watch this space.

Yin Yang, The Salon on The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Riva Beach Club, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 9pm daily. @yinyangsalondubai

Images: Provided