It was on a break, but it’s back…

Publique’s popular TV trivia quizzes stormed the city last summer, with every topic from Game of Thrones and Harry Potter to Money Heist and Breaking Bad offering sell out quiz nights to the Souk Madinat Jumeirah venue.

Nothing was quite so in demand as the Friends quiz, which was booked up three weeks in advance last July. For anyone who missed out, or who attended and felt they were robbed of their glory, The One With All The Trivia is back this month.

Taking place on Wednesday February 19, the famed quiz night will run from 8pm to 10pm, and put die-hard fans through their paces with a series of themed questions and games as they make their way through the quiz, round by round.

This time, Publique has a brunch offering, and a sweet deal at that. For Dhs150, guests can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and bar bites as they battle out to show they know the hit show better than anyone else.

Can you remember why Ross and Rachel went on a break? Can you remember Phoebe’s desired fake name? Round up your F.R.I.E.N.D.S and put your knowledge to the test.

In 2019 Dubai hosted a series of celebrations for the sitcom’s 25th anniversary. In addition to the quiz at Publique, a replica of the famous orange couch was displayed at Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountains played the theme tune and Vox Cinemas showed episodes of the show in its screening rooms.

Publique, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm to 10pm, Wednesday February 19, Dhs150 with unlimited selected food and drinks. Tel: (04) 430 8550. Facebook.com/PubliqueDubai

Images: Facebook