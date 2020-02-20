The all-star player is recovering from knee surgery…

Swiss legendary tennis player Roger Federer has pulled out of his schedule for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The all-star player took to Instagram to announce that he has had surgery right knee and will therefore have to miss the Dubai tournament.

The statement read: “My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday. After the procedure, the doctors confirmed it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

“As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!”

The Swiss star is regularly spotted out and about in Dubai, as he has a home here. He was recently seen dining in new fine-dining Asian restaurant Shanghai Me, as well as Greek spot Avli by Tashas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Feb 20, 2020 at 2:19am PST

Federer earned his 100th single title of his career, and his eighth title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 last year in 2019. Still taking part in the tournament is last year’s runner-up Tsitsipas, as well as 2018 champion Roberto Bautista Agut, Frenchman Gael Monfils, and Italian Fabio Fognini.

Meanwhile, the women’s competition, and the 20th anniversary of the WTA, will be fiercer than ever, featuring 14 of the world’s top 20 on court, including current World Number 1, Australian Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Belinda Bencic, Karolina Pliskova from Czech Republic and Simona Halep from Romania, as well as Bianca Andreescu from Canada and Dutch star Kiki Bertens.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Roger!

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2020, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud, Dubai, Monday February 17 to Saturday February 29, from Dhs55. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com