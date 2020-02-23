Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Jason Derulo’s pool day, to Blac Chyna’s zoo experience, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on Feb 21, 2020 at 7:33am PST

American superstar Jason Derulo was in town to perform at BASE Dubai this weekend. While he was here, it looks like Derulo stayed at the new Address Sky View hotel. The singing sensation wasn’t around for long though, as he’s already jetted straight off to Milan.

Tinie Tempah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TINIE (@tiniegram) on Feb 22, 2020 at 5:03am PST

British rapper Tinie Tempah performed at White Beach on Friday evening, and he must like it here as he’s also signed up to perform at Drai’s on Sunday February 23. Over the weekend he spent some time in the gym, as well as having dinner at Mykonos export Nammos, in Four Seasons Jumeirah.

Lethal Bizzle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dench Gang 🇬🇧🎤🇬🇭 (@lethalbizzle) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:13am PST

Lethal Bizzle is in Dubai, having performed at White Dubai on Saturday night. The English rapper also enjoyed a boat day with some friends, taking in the sights of Atlantis from a yacht.

Blac Chyna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 17, 2020 at 5:02pm PST

American Instagram-star Blac Chyna was in Dubai recently too. We’re not too sure about what she got up to, other than exploring private farm, Fame Park, where she spent time with the wild animals.

Raheem Sterling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Lily’s Dubai (@misslilysdxb) on Feb 18, 2020 at 3:52am PST

Manchester City and England football player Raheem Sterling is enjoying a holiday in Dubai. The athlete was spotted enjoying a night at Jamaican restaurant and bar, Miss Lily’s.

Joanna Chimonides

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOANNA CHIMONIDES (@joannachimonides) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:31pm PST

Ex-Love Island star Joanna Chimonides is currently enjoying a holiday at Dubai’s FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The reality show contestant also enjoyed a night at Pier 7, including dinner in Asia Asia.

Theresa May

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is in the city for the Global Women’s Forum. Here she met HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai. On Twitter, May said: “It was a pleasure to speak at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai about the contribution of women to business and society, alongside inspirational female entrepreneurs and officials from around the world”.

Ivanka Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 16, 2020 at 2:59am PST

Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the Global Women’s Forum, where she met members of the royal family and gave a speech.

