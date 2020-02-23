Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
Did you spot any?
With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.
From Jason Derulo’s pool day, to Blac Chyna’s zoo experience, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…
Jason Derulo
American superstar Jason Derulo was in town to perform at BASE Dubai this weekend. While he was here, it looks like Derulo stayed at the new Address Sky View hotel. The singing sensation wasn’t around for long though, as he’s already jetted straight off to Milan.
Tinie Tempah
British rapper Tinie Tempah performed at White Beach on Friday evening, and he must like it here as he’s also signed up to perform at Drai’s on Sunday February 23. Over the weekend he spent some time in the gym, as well as having dinner at Mykonos export Nammos, in Four Seasons Jumeirah.
Lethal Bizzle
Lethal Bizzle is in Dubai, having performed at White Dubai on Saturday night. The English rapper also enjoyed a boat day with some friends, taking in the sights of Atlantis from a yacht.
Blac Chyna
American Instagram-star Blac Chyna was in Dubai recently too. We’re not too sure about what she got up to, other than exploring private farm, Fame Park, where she spent time with the wild animals.
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City and England football player Raheem Sterling is enjoying a holiday in Dubai. The athlete was spotted enjoying a night at Jamaican restaurant and bar, Miss Lily’s.
Joanna Chimonides
Ex-Love Island star Joanna Chimonides is currently enjoying a holiday at Dubai’s FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The reality show contestant also enjoyed a night at Pier 7, including dinner in Asia Asia.
Theresa May
.@HHShkMohd, in the presence of @HamdanMohammed,@sheikhmansoor & @MMbinRashid, meets with @theresa_may, on the sidelines of the #GlobalWomensForum.#GWFD2020 pic.twitter.com/JNEHzrEn0G
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 16, 2020
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is in the city for the Global Women’s Forum. Here she met HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai. On Twitter, May said: “It was a pleasure to speak at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai about the contribution of women to business and society, alongside inspirational female entrepreneurs and officials from around the world”.
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the Global Women’s Forum, where she met members of the royal family and gave a speech.
Images: Instagram