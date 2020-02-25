So you like pancakes eh? Well how about 25 of them in one sitting? That’s the challenge being set by 49er’s Steakhouse & Club…

To recognise the occasion of Pancake Day, 49er’s Steakhouse & Club are hosting a flipping outrageous pancake challenge. Head down to the location at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi on Tuesday February 25, and they’ll serve you a stack of 25 pancakes for the equally outrageous sum of Dhs25.

Just to put this all into accessible scale. If we say the mean thickness of an American style pancake is approximately 1cm, that gives you a quarter meter of cake to chew through. Roughly the height of your average cat. So picture a more buttery version of the late great internet sensation, ‘Grumpy Cat’ – and that right there, is your edible Everest.

What’s at stake in the steakhouse? Well there’s a certain type of prestige that accompanies a successful 25 cake binge, there’s no trophy – but if it were us, we’d get one made. In addition to bragging rights, for those that finish the tower in one sitting – 49’ers will scrub their pancake meal bill clean.

We know, that’s some wild crepe right? Although the challenge will only be available for Pancake Day, fans of the pan flan should not despair. The restaurant has just announced that it will be launching a new pancake menu very soon. And we maple up a chair to try it out.

49er’s Steakhouse & Club, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, noon to 11.30pm on Tuesday February 25 only, Dhs25 for a stack of 25 pancakes, free if you finish the stack in one sitting. Tel: (02) 6458000, @49ers_abudhabi

Images: Supplied/Unsplash