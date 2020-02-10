Lock, Stock & Swipe to win a Valentine’s Day date…

If you find it hard to find love in Dubai, Lock Stock & Barrel is here to help. Every year, both the Barsha Heights and JBR branches of the popular bar hosts a game of ‘Lock, Stock & Swipe’. It’s a live dating game where a contestant is invited on stage for a chance at finding their perfect match.

Taking place on Tuesday February 11, you’ll need to register in advance. Just send a private message to Lock Stock & Barrel on social media, and they’ll put you in the running to be selected for the game. On the night, one lucky contestant will ‘swipe’ through a string of potential suiters (right for yes and left for no) and narrow them down to just three.

Next, they’ll have to ask their potential suitors a few questions to get an insight into their hobbies, interests and personality. After much deliberation, it’s decision time and the lucky winner will get the chance to take the contestant on a date.

That’s not all though, as Lock Stock & Barrel will even give the happy couple Dhs1,000 to spend on their romantic Valentine’s date. You can nominate yourself, or even a friend to take part in the show, or if you just want to come down and watch it promises to be a (Lock Stock &) barrel of laughs.

There’s even three free drinks for ladies all night, so there’s really nothing to lose. You can enjoy a great night with your friends, and help someone on their quest to find that extra-special person.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Barsha Heights and JBR, Tuesday February 11, 9pm onwards. lsbdubai.com

Images: Facebook