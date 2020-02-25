For Dhs199 enjoy a 30-minute treatment, two glasses of sparkling wine and more…

In need of a little rest and relaxation this weekend? Well, we think we have just the thing for you, as the luxurious Waldorf Astoria DIFC Spa has launched an unbelievable new ladies’ spa deal, and it’s just Dhs199.

Every Saturday from February 29, between 3pm and 7pm, ladies who visit the spa will enjoy a 30-minute foot, hand, head neck & shoulders, back & shoulders massage (or a combination of two 15-minute massages) or a 30-minute holistic experience, using either the sway bed with Tibetan singing bowls or the floatation tank.

Plus you’ll get two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine as well as free and unlimited use of the stunning spa relaxation areas and gym.

That’s not all. Also included in the package is 10 per cent off selected drinks at one of the chic hotel’s stunning bars (post 7pm) and a voucher for Dhs150 off a future treatment at the spa. All for Dhs199. We know, we can’t believe it either.

As well as the two glasses of sparkling wine included in your package (as you and your bestie will definitely want to toast to this deal), you’ll be able to sip on unlimited tea, unlimited water infused with fruits and healing crystals and snack on healthy dried fruits and nuts.

If you really feel like earning the relaxation experience, you could start off the day sweating it out in the state-of-the-art gym and then end it with a cocktail or two at the grand 18th floor Peacock Alley Lounge & Bar, where you’ll receive 10 per cent off your total bill and enjoy epic DIFC views.

The Dhs150 voucher for a future visit to the Waldorf Astoria DIFC Spa is valid on treatments of 60-minutes or more.

Now, time to gather the girls for a well-deserved spa day…

Ladies Afternoon at Waldorf Astoria DIFC Spa, Dubai, every Saturday from February 29, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 515 9818. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Images: Provided