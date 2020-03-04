Learn how to make your own dim sum, sushi and vegan desserts…

Channel your inner masterchef, as Dubai Food Festival offers a delicious line-up of cooking classes around the city.

Here are four awesome cooking classes with Dubai Food Festival this weekend.

Thursday, March 12

Zhen Wei’s pan-Asian cooking class

Learn how to cook an incredible three-course feast at pan-Asian restaurant Zhen Wei, at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. The two-hour hands-on session includes Asian specialties such as dim sum, hand-pulled noodles, tea-smoked sea bass and Korean-style ribs. After you’ve finished cooking, sit down to enjoy your creations. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out.

Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Dhs250, March 12, 4pm to 6pm. Tickets, dubai.platinumlist.net

Wakame sushi masterclass

Japanese food fans, this one’s for you. During a one-hour masterclass at Wakame restaurant, in the Sofitel Downtown, you’ll learn the art of Japanese sushi, from rice to rolling. Hands-on highlights include salmon nigiri, California rolls and prawn tempura.

Wakame, Sofitel Downtown. March 12, 13 and 14, 5pm to 6pm. Tickets, dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday, March 13

Vegan desserts at Culinary Boutique

Create stunning plant-based sweets with chef Andrea Karidis during a two-hour class at Culinary Boutique. You’ll master the art of dairy- and egg-free desserts, such as raspberry ‘nice’ cream and fudgy vegan chocolate brownies.

Culinary Boutique, Villa 56, Jumeirah 1. Dhs350, Friday 13, 6pm to 8pm. Tickets, culinaryboutique.com

Saturday, March 14

Kids’ masterclass with Chef Aysha

Little ones will love this cooking session with KidZania MiniChef 2018 winner Chef Aysha. During the two-hour class, they’ll learn how to prepare child-friendly dishes, such as pesto chicken pasta and Caprese salad.

Culinary Boutique, Villa 56, Jumeirah 1. Dhs225, Saturday 14, 6pm to 8pm. Tickets, culinaryboutique.com

The Dubai Food Festival comes to an official close on Saturday March 14, so be sure to check out the full line-up of events at visitdubai.com to get your foodie fill this weekend.

Images: Provided