These deals definitely call for a last-minute girls’ get together…

Ladies’ nights have become a bonafide Dubai staple. They originated on Tuesday nights, but now you can find amazing ladies’ night deals around the city on pretty much every day of the week. If you feel like you’ve tried and tested most of the ones that Dubai has to offer, we’re here to bring you five brand new ones.

From free-flowing drinks to some great food deals here’s 5 fantastic new Dubai ladies’ nights you have to try this week.

Tuesday

Iris Dubai

Best for: Epic skyline views and visiting one of Dubai’s hottest bars

Since this legendary Dubai bar relocated from its original location Business Bay to its new home at Meydan, it’s only gotten more popular. Hang out on the terrace and enjoy epic Dubai skyline views as the resident DJ sets the tone. Oh and, ladies’ enjoy free-flowing sparkling wine between 8pm and midnight for Dhs120 every Tuesday.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, Nad al Sheba, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 12 midnight. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Kanteen

Best for: A deal for ladies’ and gents

If you’re looking for a chic new haunt in the Dubai Marina, look no further than Japanese bar and restaurant Kanteen. The new spot is seriously sleek and offers guests authentic Japanese food, blended cocktails and live entertainment until 3am every day. On Tuesdays, ladies can avail three free drinks with a complimentary plate of sushi. If you’re in the mood for a date night, the guys can get in on the action too, as when they buy two pints of Japanese beer they will receive complimentary Japanese tacos. Hello date night.

Kanteen, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7pm to 3am daily, ladies’ and gents’ night every Tuesday. Tel: (04) 550 9114. @kanteendxb

Wednesday

BABA

Best for: Free-flowing grape

Cool Argentinian steakhouse, BABA, offer ladies free-flowing grape and 50 per cent off a special ladies’ night food menu every Wednesday, so get the girls together to toast to the (almost) weekend. The restaurant isn’t forgetting about the gents either – on Tuesdays guys can enjoy 50 per cent off steaks as well as buy-one-get-one-free on bottles of wine or a bucket of beer. Perfect.

BABA , The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai, gents night Tuesdays 6pm to 11pm, ladies’ night Wednesdays 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. baba-dubai.com

Thursday & Friday

NIDO

Best for: Digging into unlimited tapas with your free-flowing drinks

For a sophisticated Spanish evening, check out cool hidden bar, NIDO, Downtown. It has just launched an excellent ladies’ night that’s available on Thursdays and Fridays so you can visit on a whim. Enjoy free-flowing wine and sangria (red and white available) and all-you-can-eat tapas, which includes delicious sharing dishes such as empanadas, chorizo & gambas for Dhs129. We feel a girls’ night coming on.

NIDO, Level 5, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm to 1am, last orders 12 midnight. Tel: (04) 3333 055. @nidodxb

Friday

Leonardo

Best for: A wallet-friendly weekend deal

Leonardo has the perfect way to enjoy a sophisticated Friday evening. Every Friday, between 7pm and 10pm, ladies are invited to indulge in three hours of free-flowing wine, as well as a platter of canapés for Dhs99 per person. Bites include arancini, a selection of focaccia, bruschetta and homemade beef or vegetarian ravioli from the authentic Italian restaurant.

Leonardo, Stella Di Mare Hotel, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 563 5555. @leonardodxb

Images: Provided/Social