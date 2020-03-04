And breathe…

Feeling stressed? Take an hour or two out of your schedule to check out these tranquil spots that will help you slow down, take a breather and leave energised and ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Here are four places in Dubai where you’ll able to rest your mind and calm yourself…

1. Drive out to the desert

Want to get away from it all? Round up the family and your closest friends and drive to the sand dunes at Liwa. Not only will you sleep beneath a starry sky, you’ll wake up surrounded by one of the world’s most mesmerising dunescapes. To get to this magical spot, follow the E11 and take the slip road signposted Madinat Zayed and Mezaira’a store, where you can stock up on supplies. From there, follow signs for Liwa Resthouse and an industrial area and turn left at the roundabout signposted Tal Mireb. With the giant Moreeb Hill on your left, camp just over one of these dunes and you’ll feel secluded but know that a solid path isn’t too far away.

Liwa Desert, Liwa

2. Hit the beach

Nothing compares to clean, crisp air, the sand between your toes and the sound of waves crashing onto the shore — and you’ll be able to do this for free at any of Dubai’s public beaches. Switch off, align yourself and take it all in while you allow nature to help you put your life back in perspective. Here’s our list of five of the best free beaches in Dubai to check out.

3. Seva

Life’n One recently rebranded to Seva, which in ancient Sanskrit means ‘selfless service for the betterment of the community’ — something the establishment has been doing since its inception. The mantra-infused secret garden is perfect if you want to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. You can even enjoy plant-based dishes off the eco-minded menu which is rooted in ancient knowledge and soul-aligned nourishment. Leave the phones at home or in the car, as this is a no WiFi zone.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 8.30pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

4. XVA Cafe

This arty cafe is housed inside the XVA Gallery, where you can catch a diverse range of art and rotating exhibitions. In the leafy surrounds of the traditional courtyard, tuck into a nourishing vegetarian meal imbued with Middle Eastern flavours. In the mood for a refreshing beverage, try the cafe’s famous mint lemonade — perfect to help you cool off and give you a boost of vitamin C.

Al Fahidi St, Bur Dubai, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Sun to Sat, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3535383. facebook.com/xvaarthotel

Images: What’s On/provided